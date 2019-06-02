|
Gerhardt "Gary" Magadanz
New London - Gerhardt "Gary" Magadanz age 77, New London, formerly of Hortonville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday May 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with a form of dementia. Gary was born February 14, 1942 in Hortonville. He was an avid outdoorsman, NFL football fan, NCAA football fan especially the Badgers, and of the PGA. While his health was good, he was a water fowler, originally hunting the Black Otter Lake, walleye fisherman, morel mushroom hunter, a deer hunter, fox hunter, coyote hunter, and pheasant hunter. Gary was very talented at cooking also, making some of the best hamburgers and barbeque around. Music was a big part of his life, he enjoyed playing guitar, recording his playing and singing, and listening to classic country music especially Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and George Jones. Gary was also a powerful swimmer in his younger years, rumored to have a few rescues under his belt. He also liked his beer, usually drinking it warm, he felt it gave it more flavor. Gary was also a history buff always interested in the events surrounding World War II. He was also severely injured in a workplace accident in May of 1968, nearly leaving him paralyzed, but he beat the odds and relearned to walk. He started his working life at Arendt's meat market, in Hortonville then moving on to making pizzas at Sammy's pizza, Appleton then working for Tenor Brothers construction, eventually driving truck for Lieber Lumber Company, Neenah and Oshkosh for many years. He also worked for The Larsen Canning Company Hortonville, and at Wire Products Inc. Hortonville, retiring in 1992 due to health issues. Gary married Betty Behm in November 1963, with his marriage ending in 1987. He was a very soft spoken loving father and grandfather to his sons and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his two sons, Paul (Bridget) Magadanz, Fox Crossing; and Mark (Heather) Magadanz Shiocton. Also five grandchildren: Alexis Magadanz, Andrew Magadanz, and Aidan Magadanz, Fox Crossing; Alyssa Magadanz and Benjamin Magadanz, Shiocton; a brother and sister: Nyal (Karen) Magadanz, Hortonville; Ann Magadanz, Weyauwega; two nieces: Lisa (Tom) Corissa Wege, Stephensville; Kari (Rusty) Grace Holm, Hortonville; an aunt and uncle, Jim and Joan Ponto, Greenville; as well as many cousins and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhardt Magadanz Sr. (Pat) and Janet Diestler (Magadanz) (nee Strong).
Gary was confirmed at and a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. A Christian Funeral for Gary will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 752 Grandview Drive, Hortonville, with Rev. Phil Koeplin officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Hortonville. Visitation will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
A very special thanks to the caring staff at St. Joseph's residence, especially Nicole, and also The Southern Care Hospice Team.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019