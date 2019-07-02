|
Gerladine Duhm
Seymour - Geraldine R. Duhm, age 86, of Nichols passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. She was born March 18, 1933, daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Figlinski) Kamineski.
On June 3, 1978, she was united in marriage to George K. Duhm, Jr.
She is survived by her two children: Karen (Jim) Forster, Appleton; Dennis (Susan) Drephal, Fond du Lac; sister, Joyce (Laverne) Sassman; eight step-children: Kenneth Duhm, Black Creek; Cathy (Wayne) Stilen, Clintonville; Paul (Laura) Duhm, Navarino; Carol (David) Garcia; Leeman; Wally Duhm, Green Bay; Sue (Bruce) Young, Shiocton; Barry (Lisa) Duhm, Clintonville; Larry Duhm, Clintonville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend, Delores Marquette;
Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Donna Krupka; sister, Pauline Stapel; stepson Gary; two grandsons Daniel Stilen and Nathaniel Duhm; sisters-in-law: Vera (Ray) Rihm, Black Creek; Marcella Reese, Leeman.
Friends may call at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cicero, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am with Pastor Vicki Jens-Page officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
