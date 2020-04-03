|
|
Germaine "Gerry" Demerath
Darboy - Germaine "Gerry" Demerath, Darboy, (previously Combined Locks) age 90, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Brewster Village in Appleton where she resided since December 2012. Gerry was born July 24, 1929, in Appleton, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Evangeline (Windisch) Jansen.
On November 11, 1950, Gerry married Peter J. Demerath in Little Chute, WI. The couple enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage before Pete's death on February 19, 2010.
After graduating from Kimberly High School, Gerry worked as a secretary at Kimberly Clark, Kimberly, till the birth of their first child, at which time she devoted herself to raising her children, providing a loving home and making great meals. Friends were always welcomed in our home. Gerry was a devoted Catholic and prayed the rosary often. Christian values were the first priority to both, instilling these in their children with their education at Holy Name Grade School, Kimberly. While raising her children, she also was President of the Ladies of Holy Name (5 years), helped with funeral dinners (5 years), belonged to the "Legion of Mary", and was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader for all their children.
Gerry always enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, playing Yatzee and Cribbage, the Edward Street block parties, and traveling with family and friends. After Pete retired they spent many winter months in warmer weather and enjoyed their summers at their campsite in Harbour Village Campground, Egg Harbor, WI. Gerry always looked forward to family get togethers - especially the annual family Labor Day weekend Liver& Onion/Cribbage tournament, her birthdays, monthly desserts with Betty, Dave, & Al, and our annual Family Christmas with Santa (40th year this past Christmas)!
She is survived by her 8 children: Sharon (Leon) Zellner, New Franken; Debbie (Jim) Woroniecki, Dale; Ron (Diane) Demerath, Kaukauna; Dr. Bob (Susan) Demerath, East Amherst, NY; Denise (Steve Verstegen) Vanden Bosch, Darboy; Marilyn (Tom) Dietman, Peoria, AZ; Ken (Gail) Demerath, Appleton; Bill (Shelley Wilson) Demerath, Munith, MI.; 16 grandchildren: Gina (fiancé Steve Knapp) Woroniecki-Ziepke, Angela (Klaus) Boelk, Veronica (friend Andrew Moen) Woroniecki, Jason (Aimee) Demerath, Adam (Amber) Demerath, Stacy (Ryan) Bamberg, Ben Demerath, Danielle (fiancé David Buechel) Demerath, Jennifer Tomazevic, Katie (Mike) Lester, Tyler Clark, Calvin Demerath, Brandon Demerath, Asha (Murphy) Gershman, Shaddai Demerath-Shanti, Keshava Demerath-Shanti; and 18 great-grandchildren: Kiera and Skye (dad Scooter), Sierra, Asher, Karmin, Lexi, Jasmyn, Kellen, Gavin, Faith, Kembria, Caitlin, Trista, Ryan, Peter, Hunter, Kylie, and Maveren (mom Lisa). She is also survived by her sister Joan (Jansen) Gebert and Pete's family: Dee Demerath, Leon Demerath, Betty (David) Maas, and Al Demerath; her Godchildren: Diane Gebert, Kathy Pointer, Linda Lichtenwalner, Peter Demerath, Steven Locy, Roberta Shanahan, and Richard Lichtenwalner.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; her father and mother-in-law: Frank B. and Anna M. (Koestler) Demerath; brother-in-law Richard Gebert; sister and brother-in-law Yvonne (John) Locy; and brother and sister-in-law Greg (Phyllis) Jansen. She was further preceded in death by Pete's brothers, sisters, and their spouses: Francis (Lorraine) Demerath, Edith (Russell) Fulcer, Rita (Leo) Bogenschultz, Joe (Jan) Demerath, Mary (Elmer) VanderWyst, Michael Demerath, Ann (Earl) Van Hammond, Theresa (Raymond) Sears, and Pete's sister-in-laws Rosalee Demerath, and Ellie Demerath. A special infant great-grandson Trae Allen Woroniecki-Depner also preceded her in death.
Gerry's Celebration of Life at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, Combined Locks, will be announced at a later date, due to the current community health concerns.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Our family would like to extend special thanks to the residents and staff at Brewster Village, especially those in the Mills, for all their friendship and great care. You all made her feel very much at home - "YOU are my sunshine!"
Also, thank you to all our family & friends for your support and prayers. We are forever thankful and will remember you in our prayers.
"I'm not sleeping; I'm just resting my eyes."
We love you!!
