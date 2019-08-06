|
|
Gertrude A. Raymaker
Kaukauna - Gertrude A. Raymaker, age 87, of Kaukauna, passed away surrounded by her family on August 5, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1931, daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Luniak) Hartzhiem. On September 4, 1952, she married Joe Raymaker.
Gertrude enjoyed making candy, especially around Christmas time, and quilts, of which she gave away often. Cribbage, sheepshead and Bingo were just a few of her favorite things to do. During her stay at the St. Paul Elder Services, many of the staff became like family to Gertrude, and she was affectionately known by many there as "The Cookie Lady." Her family was her greatest joy. Gertrude was a devoted mother and loving grandmother.
Gertrude is survived by her children: Richard (Debbie) Raymaker, Randy (Cheryl) Raymaker, Bob (Debbie) Raymaker and Rita Raymaker; grandchildren: Chris (JoAnn) Raymaker, Katherine (Kris) Floth, Jennifer (David) Vaughn, Shannon (Mike) Oliver, Damian Schouweiler, Heather (Chase) Van Hoof and Jason Raymaker; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Lester Hartzhiem; many other extended family members and friends.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Raymaker; granddaughter, Becky Raymaker; her brothers and sisters and members of Joe's family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Schmitt Chapel inside the St. Paul Elder Services, 316 E. 14th Street, Kaukauna, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Raymaker family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of the St. Paul Elder Services and St. Paul Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019