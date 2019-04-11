|
Gertrude M. Backus
Manitowoc - Gertrude M. Backus, age 94, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Home in Manitowoc.
Gertrude was born on June 3, 1924 in Brillion. She was the daughter of the late John and Clara Meyer Hoyer. Gertrude was a graduate of Brillion High School. She was employed at Manitowoc Shipbuilding during World War II and later at St. Mary's Home. On June 25, 1946 she married Robert J. Backus at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brillion. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2001. Gertrude was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers of the parish, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Otto Oas Post #659 Auxiliary, Alverno Homemakers, Den Mother of the Cub Scouts Pack #131, Secretary and Treasurer of the Catholic Knights Branch 298. Gertrude was a true homemaker in every sense of the word. She was a big part of raising her eleven children and caring for their needs and the home as they were growing up. Gertrude was instrumental in passing on her knowledge and teaching them the finer points of home cooking.
She is survived by her ten children: Don (Mary Jane) Backus, Tom (Lindy) Backus, Tony (Linda) Backus, Jerome (Judy) Backus, Chuck (Barb) Backus, all of Manitowoc; Dick Backus, Brillion; Lee (Lori) Backus, Appleton; Diane (Jerome) Wagner, Valders; Cheryl (Todd) Terp, Manitowoc; and Carol (Kelly) Christiansen, Newton; one daughter-in-law: Nell Backus, New Mexico; 32 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, one brother: Gerald (Jean) Hoyer, Brillion; two brothers-in-law: Allen Backhaus, Manitowoc; James Backus, Kaukauna; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Clara Hoyer; husband: Robert Backus; one son: William Backus; two sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. The mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Beaudry. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Alverno. Relatives and friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at which time a prayer service will be led by Sister Marlita to conclude the visitation. The visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019