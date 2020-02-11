Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Parish-Kimberly Site
620 E. Kimberly Ave.
Kimberly, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Parish-Kimberly Site
620 E. Kimberly Ave.
Kimberly, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude "Toots" Martin


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude "Toots" Martin Obituary
Gertrude "Toots" Martin

Kimberly, Wisconsin - Gertrude M. Martin, age 102, 12/21/1917 - 2/10/2020.

Visitation 5-7 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Wichmann Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home, 204 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, WI 54136. Vigil at 7 PM. Funeral Mass at 11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish- Kimberly Site, 620 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation 10 AM to time of mass. Interment Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Kimberly.

For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo





Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent