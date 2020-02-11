|
|
Gertrude "Toots" Martin
Kimberly, Wisconsin - Gertrude M. Martin, age 102, 12/21/1917 - 2/10/2020.
Visitation 5-7 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Wichmann Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home, 204 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, WI 54136. Vigil at 7 PM. Funeral Mass at 11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish- Kimberly Site, 620 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation 10 AM to time of mass. Interment Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Kimberly.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020