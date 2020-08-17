Gertrude Stoegbauer
Neenah - Gertrude "Gertie" Stoegbauer, age 86, of Menasha, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Gertie was born on August 6, 1934 daughter of the late Reuben and Catherine (Walbrun) Eckrich. She married Donald Stoegbauer on July 4, 1953. They were married for 64 years before Donald passed away on June 29, 2018. Gertie had a very vibrant personality and easily made friends wherever she went. She was known as "the bread lady" with her love of making bread and giving it away. She was also always known to have a daisy in her hair. Gertie will be missed by her many friends in the Y-Nots whom she sang with for many years.
Gertie is survived by her children: Reuben (Karen) Stoegbauer, Donald (Ann) Stoegbauer, Cathy (Mike) Szczepanski, Ken Stoegbauer and Susan Clay; daughter-in-law: Kim Stoegbauer; grandchildren: David and Amanda Stoegbauer, Eric (Haley) Stoegbauer, Rena (David) Cross, Jamie (Dana) Johnston and Cori (special friend Amber) Clay; great grandchildren: Oliver, Josie, Finn, Bella and Kevin. She will also be missed by her "adopted son", Jon Jacobson. Gertie was preceded in death by her husband Donald, a son-in-law, Fred Clay, and a daughter-in-law, Louise Stoegbauer.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah with Deacon Tom Gritton officiating. There will be a gathering time at the cemetery from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
The family would like to thank Theda Care Hospice for all of the care given to Gertie.