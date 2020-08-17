1/2
Gertrude Stoegbauer
1934 - 2020
Gertrude Stoegbauer

Neenah - Gertrude "Gertie" Stoegbauer, age 86, of Menasha, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Gertie was born on August 6, 1934 daughter of the late Reuben and Catherine (Walbrun) Eckrich. She married Donald Stoegbauer on July 4, 1953. They were married for 64 years before Donald passed away on June 29, 2018. Gertie had a very vibrant personality and easily made friends wherever she went. She was known as "the bread lady" with her love of making bread and giving it away. She was also always known to have a daisy in her hair. Gertie will be missed by her many friends in the Y-Nots whom she sang with for many years.

Gertie is survived by her children: Reuben (Karen) Stoegbauer, Donald (Ann) Stoegbauer, Cathy (Mike) Szczepanski, Ken Stoegbauer and Susan Clay; daughter-in-law: Kim Stoegbauer; grandchildren: David and Amanda Stoegbauer, Eric (Haley) Stoegbauer, Rena (David) Cross, Jamie (Dana) Johnston and Cori (special friend Amber) Clay; great grandchildren: Oliver, Josie, Finn, Bella and Kevin. She will also be missed by her "adopted son", Jon Jacobson. Gertie was preceded in death by her husband Donald, a son-in-law, Fred Clay, and a daughter-in-law, Louise Stoegbauer.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah with Deacon Tom Gritton officiating. There will be a gathering time at the cemetery from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

The family would like to thank Theda Care Hospice for all of the care given to Gertie.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial Gathering
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Cori, Kevin and Sue. We are VERY sorry for your loss. Cherish all of your wonderful memories. All our Love Deb & Ed
Deb Fischer
Friend
August 17, 2020
My Deepest sympathy Sue for the passing of you wonderful mother........She was a treasure........I will always cherish the memories.....
Micki McCoy ( I worked with you at Linda's Salon on 9th Street in Menasha)
Micki McCoy
Coworker
