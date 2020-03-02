|
Gidget (nee Landua) Menting
Appleton - Gidget Menting, age 49, died on March 1, 2020, at The Gardens Long Term Care Facility in Appleton. Her family and friends were at her side. After nine long years of struggle, Gidget died peacefully and painlessly from complications caused by a brain tumor and the surgery to remove it. Her loving family cared for her in her home until November 2019. Gidget was born in Appleton on July 19, 1970, daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Frank) Landua. She was raised by her mother Ruth, and her stepfather Leo Treleven.
Gidget graduated from Kimberly High School in 1988 and from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point in 1993. She and Rick Menting were married on October 29, 1994. Gidget held several different managerial positions in the service industry. She enjoyed camping and campfires, crafting, organizing family get-togethers, socializing with dozens of close friends, watching Packer games, and spending time with her husband and two kids. Her warmth, joyful spirit, and sense of humor lit up every room she entered.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Menting; her two adoring children, Simon and Josie; and her endlessly caring and supportive mother and father in-law, Raymond and Jane (Weyenberg) Menting. She is also survived by her nine older siblings, their spouses, and children who have loved and supported her beyond measure: Guy (Sandy) Landua, Kim (Mark) Helms, Kay (Rick) Chadwick, Jay (Missy) Landua, Tod "Whitey" (Julie) Landua, Lee "Bubber" (Barbara) Landua, Amy (Chuck) Putzer, Jerry (Cindy) Treleven, and Betty (Jim) Price. Other survivors include Rick's siblings: Sue (Harry) Kratz, Sandra (Tony) McCarty, Dorothy (Bob) Koenig, Gail (Ivan) Chavez, Patsy (Guy) Swick, and Tony (Stacy) Menting, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.
Gidget was preceded in death by her parents: Donald Landua and Ruth (Frank) Treleven, her stepfather Leo Treleven, and twin boys Marcus and Maxwell.
A celebration of her life will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, March 6. 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, located at 601 S. Washington Street in Combined Locks, with Rev. Nate Gauerke officiating. A private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at The Gardens as well as ThedaCare Hospice for their love, care, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the children's educational fund would be appreciated.
For more information or to share a memory of Gidget, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020