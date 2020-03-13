|
Gilbert J. Guolee
King - Gilbert J. Guolee, age 75, passed away peacefully at the King Veterans Home on March 11, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1944, son of the late Phillip and Dorothy (Leech) Guolee. Gilbert proudly served his country with the United States Army as a paratrooper. After leaving the Army, he went on to work his entire career for Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Gilbert looked forward to his Friday night fish fries, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Gilbert is survived by his children: Keith Guolee, Gloria (Kurt) Schuh and Kim (Luke) Schrader; grandchildren: Amanda Guolee, Cole VanLinn, Cody Vroman, Allexica Moeller, Jake Schuh, Landon Much, Ariel Schrader, Lars Schrader and Lawton Schrader; 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Sharon; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Dorothy; his second wife, Wanda; and his siblings: Phil, Dean, Pat and Lori.
Gilbert was surrounded by his children and grandchildren in his final hours.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE Location, 101 Canal Street. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the King Veterans Home, especially his long time social worker Jamie, for all of the amazing care given to Gilbert.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020