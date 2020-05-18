Services
Gilbert Waldhart


1932 - 2020
Gilbert Waldhart Obituary
Gilbert Waldhart

Waupaca - Gilbert Waldhart, age 88, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Gilbert was born to William and Edna Waldhart on February 21, 1932 in Colby, WI. He received his education in parochial and public schools in Colby. Gilbert was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and discharged in 1955. On January 7, 1956, he married Shirley Shupe of Spencer, WI. They spent 64 years together. Following their marriage, they settled in Appleton, WI where Gil was employed by Central Wisconsin Trucking Company. Gil retired in 1988 and they moved to their cottage in Wild Rose, WI. In 2001 they moved to Waupaca, WI where they were living until his time of death.

Gil is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter Debra (Don) Pire of Waupaca and daughter Laurie Jensen of Waupaca; his five grandchildren: Travis (Stacy) Pire of Menasha, Danielle (Kurt) Edinger of De Pere, Ben Pire of Columbia, MO, Brianna Hagen of Waupaca, and Brock (Kahla) Jensen of Lino Lakes, MN. Also surviving are six great grandchildren: Owen and Eli Pire, Kalyx and Kashton Edinger, Jack and Elsie Hagen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret; and brothers, William and Wallace.

A memorial service is pending at this time.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 18 to May 19, 2020
