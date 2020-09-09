Gilda M. Hennes
Kaukauna - Gilda M. Hennes, age 97, went to eternal life on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the St. Paul Home in Kaukauna. She was born on February 24, 1923 to the late Charles and Louise (Quinn) Wulgaert. Gilda was raised in Little Chute and graduated from St. John High School. She married Gordon "Gordy" Hennes on February 23, 1946. They went on to establish their home in Kaukauna, which Gordy helped build. They had the pleasure of raising their family on 14th street with several other neighboring family members. Gilda remained in their home up until the age of 96 when a broken arm sent her next door to the St. Paul Home. She was a resident of Primrose Lane, where she was able to connect with friends of long ago.
Gilda was employed at Larry's Piggly Wiggly for over 20 years. She enjoyed dancing at Romy's, playing cards with friends and family, and the many trips up to the cabin in Tipler. She and Gordy were members of Fox Valley Golf Course where she enjoyed participating in ladies golf day with her friends most Wednesdays. Gilda was an excellent seamstress and knit many afghans for family. Later in life, she could be found watching her favorite show, Dancing with the Stars and enjoying Friday fish lunches with her children. Gilda will be remembered for her sharp wit and telling it like it is. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Grandma GG" by her great grandkids. She loved all of her back-porch visits with them.
Gilda is survived by her five children: Bev Weyenberg (partner Len), Oshkosh; Bob Hennes, Kaukauna; Jim (Gail) Hennes, Menasha; Rick (Kris) Hennes, Kaukauna; and Glen (Cathy) Hennes, Kaukauna. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Peter (Ann) Weyenberg; Julie (Jared) Bothe; Stacy Hennes (partner John); Alisa (Ryan) Gaffney; Kaitlin (Eric) DeGroot; Matt Hennes; Kurt (Sanna) Hennes; Casey (Julie) Hennes. In addition, there are 14 great grandchildren: Brooke, Paige, Amber, Autumn, and Caylin Weyenberg; Gabby Bothe; Mason and Madison Headson, Keaton and Averie Gaffney, Raelynn and Acelyn DeGroot; Victoria and Brooklyn Hennes. She is also survived by her bonus grandchildren: Leah (Kevin) Micke, Theresa (Mike) Weber, Sam (Christine) Kilgas, and Charlie (Samantha) Kilgas as well as their children, Will, Ben, Ethan, Grant, Bryce, Landon, Ava, Addie, Ellie, Asher, Abigail, and baby girl due in December.
In addition to her parents, Gilda was preceded in death by her husband, Gordy in 2009; his parents, Ray and Myrtle Hennes; her son-in-law Jim Weyenberg; her sister Rella and brother-in-law Alfred Collins; her sister Vi and brother-in-law Dick Johnson; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Ester and Rollie Schwalenberg; Bill and Ethel Mitchler.
Gilda's funeral will be attended by family members only. Friends that wish to participate can live stream the funeral on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. She will be buried in the parish cemetery following the funeral. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
. A memorial fund has been established in Gilda's name going to St. Paul Elder Services.
Gilda's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Paul Elder Services for their care and compassion always shown to Mom. A special thank you to Gilda's niece Kitty and her husband Don Verhagen for always being there for Gilda over the years.