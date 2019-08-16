|
Gini Ann Koppel
Mukilteo, WA - On Monday, August 5, 2019, Gini Ann Koppel, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 67 after a battle with Pancreatic cancer.
Gini was born in Neenah, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Margaret Handler. After graduating Neenah High School, Gini moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she attended college and started a career with Travelers Insurance. She taught scuba diving on the side. After seven years Gini transferred with Travelers to Walnut Creek, California, where she met her future husband, John Koppel, at a three legged race during a church event. They were married November 13th 1982, in Long Beach, California. After living in Encinitas, Long Beach and Laguna Niguel, they settled in Walnut Creek for 23 years, raising two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Michelle. Seven months ago they moved to Mukilteo, Washington.
Gini loved biking, walking, scuba diving, golf, sailing, tennis, and skiing. She traveled extensively to Europe, Asia and central America. She was passionate about her children. Immediately after having a child with disabilities, she wasted no time in organizing and starting a group for parents of babies with disabilities. Gini was instrumental in starting a non-profit, Children of Faith Missions, which supported the Children of Faith Orphanage in Visakhapatnam, India. She volunteered to build homes for families living in dumps in Tijuana and Ensenada, Mexico and refurbished children's homes in Costa Rica. She was a fan of whatever sport, play or musical that Jessica and Shelly were in. She loved seeing her family in Wisconsin and visiting her husband's family in Southern California. Shopping, wine tasting, finding the best thin crust pizza and decorating her house like a model home were some of her favorite hobbies.
Gini is survived by her husband, John, her daughters, Michelle Koppel and Jessica Barrios (Eduardo Barrios), her grandson, Benjamin Barrios, and her brothers, Joseph Handler (Tina Mann), James Handler (Donna Procknow), and Michael Handler (Kelly Flynn).
Gini's faith in God and her savior Jesus Christ was the main focus in her life. Even while battling cancer she knew that the Lord loved her and had a place for her. Words cannot describe how much Gini will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children of Faith missions,
childrenoffaithmissions.org, in Gini's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019