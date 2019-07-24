|
Gladys Agnes Tennessen
Sun City West, AZ - Gladys Agnes Tennessen, age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Brookdale Trail Ridge, Sun City West, AZ. She was born on August 8th, 1925 in Hollandtown, WI to her parents, Peter and Odelia Vande Hey. Gladys married Leroy Tennessen April 21, 1947 at St. Francis Church in Hollandtown, and raised five children in Appleton WI. A wife of a wartime veteran, Gladys was part of the greatest generation and instilled the values of that period to all her children - work hard, show respect, and give thanks to the Lord for all the blessings that they found in their life.
Gladys was a stay at home mom throughout her life. A homemaker that epitomized faith, family, and love. Her greatest joy was to see her children grow to be kind and thoughtful individuals, who in turn raised their families with the same ethics she taught them at an early age. Gladys will always be remembered for her infectious smile, mentioned by all those who loved her and cared for her.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, son, Robert; siblings Father Robert, Earl, Sister Eugenia, Eugene Vande Hey and son-in-law Wayne Zuhlke. She is survived by her brother Art (Tesse) Vande Hey, sister Grace (Marvin, deceased) Zwick, children Carolyn Zuhlke, Daniel Tennessen (Diane), Deborah Gray (Richard), Donna Lauer (Steve) as well as eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Gladys' family would like to thank Brookdale Trail Ridge and Brookdale Hospice for all their wonderful care they gave to our Mother over the years.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26th 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center (15826 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mother to her caregivers. Please make checks payable to Wendy Boos c/o of Brookdale Trail Ridge, 21739 N 151st Avenue, Sun City West, AZ 85375.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 24 to July 25, 2019