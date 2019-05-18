|
|
Gladys D. Brooker
Appleton - Gladys Dorothy (Rubbert) Brooker, died on May 1, 2019, at the Gardens of Fountain Way Assisted Living, after years of battling dementia. Gladys was 93. A funeral service for Gladys will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Pastor Ben Morris of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Appleton officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 21, from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019