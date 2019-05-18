Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Brooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys D. Brooker


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys D. Brooker Obituary
Gladys D. Brooker

Appleton - Gladys Dorothy (Rubbert) Brooker, died on May 1, 2019, at the Gardens of Fountain Way Assisted Living, after years of battling dementia. Gladys was 93. A funeral service for Gladys will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Pastor Ben Morris of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Appleton officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 21, from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Gladys, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent