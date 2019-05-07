|
Gladys Ella Reinke (Schneidewend), age 90 passed away peacefully at her daughter Beverly's home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 where she had resided the past 5 years. Her earthly body got tired and God saw to take her home.
Gladys was born at home on August 23, 1928 to Paul and Ella (Drath) Schneidewend. She married Robert Reinke on June 9, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bear Creek. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage until Robert's passing. Gladys was a homemaker raising six children on her husband's family farm. She was a wonderful cook and an avid gardener. She planted a large garden from which came fresh food, preserves, and canned items. Pickles canned were always a favorite. Gladys also had many flower gardens she tended to. In July of 1973, the couple opened Reinke's Couintry View Bar in Sugar Bush after selling the family farm. They continued to serve their many patrons until Robert's death in December of 2002. Gladys continued to run the bar on her own part time until January 1, 2014. Many patrons will remember her for her natural remedies for health ailments for which she gained the nickname; Dr. Gladys. She will be thought of fondly for her homemade raspberry vodka drink.
Surviving children: Merlin (Rachel Anderson) Reinke, Beverly Glocke, Betty (Kelly) Schuelke, and Lois (John Rowl II) Herzfeldt.
Grandchildren: Rhonda (Michael) Schertz, Jennifer (Brian) Reidinger, Jay (Christy) Glocke, Christopher, Aaron, & Dillon Schuelke, Shannon Herzfeldt, and Farron (Jason) James.
Great-Grandchildren: Heather (Cody) Bessette, Jacob Schertz, Morgan & Lauren Reidinger, Jaycie & Sellah Glocke, Lauryn & Evan Goodreau, Molly & William Schuelke, and Leia & Eden James.
Great-Great-Grandchildren: Chloe and Harper Bessette.
Siblings: Leo (Pat Rossom) Schneidewend, Arthur (Carolyn) Schneidewend, and Lila Knack.
Sisters-in-law: Irene and Ann Schneidewend.
Daughter-in-law: Joanne Reinke.
Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Also a special friend Pat Shaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, sons Michael & Alan, son-in-law Doug Glocke, brothers Lloyd, Erick, Clarence, Morbe, Phillip, Leland, and Paul Jr. Schneidewend, sisters Violet Schneidewend & ReVerna Beyer, brothers-in-law Louis Beyer & Robert Knack, sisters-in-law Shirley, Pat, Magdeline, Florence, & Frances Schneidewend, and Rachel (Frank) Eastman.
Gladys' funeral service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 3 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bear Creek with Rev. Aric Fenske officiating. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 1 PM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family with the arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
"Dearest Mom, I will always cherish the last 7 years as your caregiver. Until I see you again in paradise. Your loving daughter, Bev."
"Mom, time to rest. You've been our caregiver forever and a day and we'll always cherish the memories, cheers!" Love, Merlin, Betty, and Lois.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019