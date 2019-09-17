Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton , WI
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton , WI
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton , WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton , WI
Gladys K. Schmidt

Gladys K. Schmidt Obituary
Gladys K. Schmidt

Appleton - Gladys K. Schmidt, age 91, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Touchmark in Appleton.

There will be visitation on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, (1617 W. Pine St.) Appleton from 4:30 - 6:30 PM followed by a rosary. There will also be visitation Monday Sept 23, 2019 from 9:30 -10:45 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am.

A full obituary will be in Thursday and Sunday's edition of the Post Crescent.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 17, 2019
