Gladys K. Schmidt
Appleton - Gladys K. Schmidt, age 91, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Touchmark in Appleton.
There will be visitation on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, (1617 W. Pine St.) Appleton from 4:30 - 6:30 PM followed by a rosary. There will also be visitation Monday Sept 23, 2019 from 9:30 -10:45 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am.
A full obituary will be in Thursday and Sunday's edition of the Post Crescent.
