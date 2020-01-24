Services
Boulger Funeral Home
123 10Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 237-6441
Gladys Prosser


1930 - 2020
Gladys Prosser Obituary
Gladys Prosser

Gladys Prosser, 90, passed away peacefully January 23, 2020 at Eventide Lutheran Home, Moorhead.

Gladys was born January 14, 1930 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin to Harry and Lillian (Timm) Merbach. She graduated from Kaukauna Highschool in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Gladys married David Prosser June 19, 1954 at St. John's Church in Woodville, Wisconsin. Gladys followed her husband in his jobs and settled in various towns throughout the Midwest before ending up in Fargo. Her hobbies included reading, cooking, and gardening. She was especially great at making desserts. Gladys cherished the love of her family and the friendships she made.

"So it goes the dream, will move to dreams to reality to memories"

Gladys is survived by her husband of 65 years, David; sister, Shirley (Jim) Treadway;nieces, Lynn (Craig) Oien, Kay (Steve) Haglund, Lori (John Keenen) Ertl; and many cousins.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Marian (Willy) Ertl and Wayne Merbach.

Visitation will take place from 10:30 - 11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM Monday February 10, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, Fargo. Burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online Guestbook: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
