Gladys R. Lenz
Little Chute -
Gladys R. Lenz, age 93, got her wings and entered heaven when she passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the St. Paul Home. She was born in Appleton on October 17, 1926 to the late Matt and Lilly (Koeller) Lenhart. In her early years, she worked at Lakeview Mill. Gladys met Donald W. Lenz and married him in Little Chute on January 3, 1947. She was a wonderful wife and devoted mother and grandmother. Gladys worked hard, making sure that her husband and children always had a hot breakfast and supper, and a lovingly packed lunch in between. She enjoyed taking care of their big garden, freezing and canning all of the veggies. She also had a green thumb with her roses that bloomed well into the fall. Gladys also enjoyed watching the Packers, especially when they won! She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. John Nepomucene in Little Chute.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Pam (Steve) Peebles and Julie (Rodney) Jansen; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sisters: Garnet Lehrer, June May Dorn, and Joyce Lenhart; and sisters-in-law: Helen Lenz, Clara Bauman, and Karen Lenhart. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; two sons, Mike and Gary Lenz; siblings; and in-laws.
A funeral will be held at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH once the current gathering restrictions have been lifted. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank St. Paul Home for her care the last few days before Gladys passed away and Cindy at the Landings of Kaukauna for her compassion to Mom.
If flowers grow in heaven Lord, then pick a bunch for us. Then place them in my mother's arms and tell her that they're from us. Tell her that we love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Love, Pam and Julie
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020