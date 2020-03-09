|
Gladys Winckler
Dale - Gladys (Langlois) Winckler, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gladys was born on September 16, 1929; the daughter of Louis and Doris Langlois. She married Glenn Winckler on April 14, 1951; he preceded her in death in 2009. She grew up and lived in the New London area all her life. She graduated from Washington High School in 1947. They farmed in Medina until the sale of the farm in 1970 and moved to Dale. She worked at what is currently known as BMO Harris Bank until her retirement in 1992. (She worked for the bank in Dale when it exploded in 1974.) After retirement, mom and dad wintered in Arizona for five years.
Gladys was a faithful member of Zion United Church of Christ in Dale. She served as one of the first presidents of the church council and served on many committees and boards for the church. The Red Hat Honeys were founded in New London and Gladys was instrumental in getting that group started; she was one of the "Dale ladies walking group". When their children were growing up she was a Sunday school teacher, a 4-H leader, and a member of Medina Homemakers. She loved the friendships of so many people.
She enjoyed her sister Judy's annual visits and occasionally traveled to Utah to visit her. We took annual birthday trips with mom, near and far.
Mom was fortunate to have celebrated her 90th birthday (several times!) with friends and family. And if people didn't celebrate with her in person they contacted her one way or another. She was always ahead of her time - in her thinking and her ways. Who would think a 90-year old would bank online, but that she did! Until recently she was a faithful member of Curves.
We'll miss Monday meals prepared by mom. We'll treasure articles she clipped for all of us and the recipes she saved.
Gladys is survived by four children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren: Susan McCarthy, Megahn (Clayton) Conlon and Carter Conlon; Jane (Dewey) Thiel; Christine (Dave) Schuelke, Erin (fiancé Pete Rohloff) and Eli VanArk; Todd (Amie) Schuelke and Jaxon and Parker Schuelke; David Winckler
Sisters Judy (Don) Brigham and Sharon (Steve) Lundgren; brother-in-law Jim (Luella) Winckler and sister-in-law Karen (Ray) Peters. Nieces who became very close to her in recent years: Diane (Greg) Stephenson, Barb Nemitz, Ruth (Ron) Bossom, Betty (Gary) Altergott, Eileen (Ed) Brannigan. She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, sisters Arvilla Steinfuhrer and Alydia Sommers.
Funeral services for Gladys will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Zion United Church of Christ in Dale with Pastor Jennifer Czarnota officiating. Burial will be in the South Medina Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
A special thank you to ThedaCare at Home - Sarah, Chris, Breann and Nikki. You have been our angels on earth.
Rest in Peace mom, we love you. Sue, Jane, Chris, David
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020