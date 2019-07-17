Glen "Bill" Losse



Neenah - Glen W. Losse, age 81, of Neenah, passed away at his home on Sunday July 7, 2019 with his wife and children at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born on May 16, 1938 in Oshkosh to the late Glen and Evelyn (Smith) Losse. Bill married Carol (Casperson) Willing on November 30, 2002 and they had 17 wonderful years together.



Bill was a graduate of Neenah High School class of 1957. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Army but due to a knee injury, he finished his service in the Army National Guard in April 1959 and received an Honorable Discharge. That same year Bill started working in the Press Room for George Banta Publishing in Menasha, WI. He had a 40 year career at George Banta Publishing when he retired as a Service Director in 2000. He worked an additional two years as a Consultant for George Banta Publishing on special projects, mainly the CCH account.



He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neenah for many years and he also ushered for many of those years. When Bill and Carol married, they were members and regularly attended worship services at First Presbyterian Church in Neenah. Bill coached and managed Little League and Senior League baseball teams for six years. He loved coaching his son's baseball teams during these years. He was a long time member of the YMCA and was a volunteer for the Community Blood bank. Bill and his brother-in-law Clyde would drive blood donations for the blood bank every month. He helped serve food to the homeless during the holidays at First Presbyterian Church, Bill was very generous of giving his time to help serve others. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work and watching sports, especially the Badgers. His true passion was spending time with his family, friends and watching his grandchildren's sporting and school events.



Bill will sadly be missed by his family and is survived by his wife Carol; his children Michael (Tracey) Losse of Winneconne; Patrick (Tanya) Losse of Van Dyne; five grandchildren Michael and Alexis of San Diego, CA; John, Robert, Nick of Van Dyne; one great-granddaughter Alexis of Van Dyne; his step-children (Jim) Liz German of Ohio; Bill (Andrea) Willing of Ohio; Stephen (Martha) Willing of Pittsburgh, PA; his brother Don (Betty) Losse of Vero Beach FL; his sister Janet Douglas, Neenah and many nieces and nephews; Susan (Neabling) Losse, the mother of Michael and Patrick Losse of Neenah. He was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Evelyn Losse; his brothers Gary and Gilbert; sister-in-law Bonnie Losse; sister-in-law Susan (Parker) Losse and brother-in-law Clyde Douglas.



The family extends a special thank you to the nurses at Theda Care at Home Hospice for their care and compassion of Bill and his family.



Funeral services for Bill will be held on Friday July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Church Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.











