|
|
Glen Morack
Hortonville - Glen Norman Morack, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital in New London. Glen was born to the late Walter Sr. and Alice (Korth) Morack on December 7, 1939 in Hortonville. He served his country in the US Army. He was united in marriage to Ann Williamson on May 4, 1963 in Hortonville. Glen lived and farmed in the area his entire life and also worked at Simmons Juvenile Products and New London Engineering. He loved fishing and traveling with his wife. He and Ann made the holidays special- hosting Christmas, New Years Day and 4th of July celebrations. Family and friends meant the world to him! Glen's faith in God held him steadfast throughout his life, to the very last breath. The family farm, where he was born, brought him great enjoyment. His retirement found him watching over the farm and cruising around the property on his golf cart, enjoying all the beauties of nature in all the seasons.
Glen is survived by his wife Ann; daughter, Tina (Jack) Selig of Hortonville; step-grandchildren, Jon Selig and Nick (Cara) Selig; step-great-grandchildren, Cam, Zoey and Josie; siblings, Norb Morack, Dave (Linda) Morack and Carol (Jerry) Ort; sister-in-law, Donna Morack; special niece, Becky (Ross) Barkholtz and their children, Jacob, Josh, Jordan and Amanda; in-laws, Henry (Lillian) Williamson, Helen Harnett, James Williamson, Sally Williamson, Ruth Williamson, Dave (Jeannie) Williamson, Lloyd Vigus, Ally Williamson, Joan (Tom) Ostrowski, Rick (Deb) Williamson, Janet Wilquet, Sharon Hinz and Louis (Ivy) Williamson and special friends, Jay and Jayne Smudde. He is further survived by his Godchildren, Linda Lambie, John Morack, Mike Morack and Lorie Colla and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Walter Jr.; his sister, Elaine; in-laws, Peter and Marion Williamson, Gerald Williamson, Danny Harnett, Mary Vigus, Charles Hinz, Paul Wilquet and Mary Morack.
The memorial service for Glen will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville with Rev. Joel Lillo officiating. There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020