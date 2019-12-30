|
Glendle Bierstaker
Waupaca - Glendle Francis Bierstaker, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 24th, 2019. He was born on October 2nd, 1932, the son of the late Francis Bierstaker and Lucille White. Glendle graduated from Pembine High School and attended U.W. Madison before joining the Army to serve our country in 1954. Upon his return Glendle married Mary Pilon April 27th, 1957. The couple enjoyed 62 years together. Glendle was the Manager of Food Queen grocery stores in Neenah, Sheboygan and Appleton until they closed. He then worked at Neenah Paper as a Trimmer until his retirement. Glendle was a lifelong and devoted Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed gun deer hunting, golf and playing cards and board games with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Mary; his three children Janet (Dennis Heinz), Michael and Thomas; his two grandchildren Elisabeth (Joseph Horning) and Isabelle Morrow; and his brother Lawrence. Glendle was preceded in death by his parents Francis Bierstaker, Lucille (White) Carle and stepfather Milford Carle; half-brother Francis Peter Bierstaker; son-in-law Jay Heckler and daughter-in-law Lisa Vander Maazen and grandson William Bierstaker.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, N2845 Shadow Rd, Waupaca with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. lunch will be served after the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020