Glenn A. Kortz
Freedom - Glenn A. Kortz, age 77, of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1942, son of the late Herman and Lillian (Carney) Kortz.
Glenn's faith was very important to him, and he was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Church, serving as an Usher, Eucharistic Minister, and Trustee. Glenn was an avid sports enthusiast. He was a regular fixture in the stands whenever/wherever Freedom played a game. Glenn was also very active in his community. He was a dedicated member of the Freedom Lions Club, and a member of the Freedom Alumni Association. Just a few weeks ago, he received the Freedom FFA Most Active Member Award. Glenn also enjoyed delivering meals on wheels.
Glenn lived at the family homestead, farming it for most of his life. After farming, he drove a school bus for Lamers. Glenn will be missed tremendously by many friends and members of the community. He was such a giving, kind hearted gentleman that everybody enjoyed being around. Glenn loved being around family and was a true people person.
Glenn is survived by his siblings: Mary (Dick) Heindl, Gary (Lois) Kortz and Barb (Tom) Braun; nieces and nephews: Mike (Denise) LeNoble, Todd (Robin) LeNoble, Jean (Steve) Lenz, Tim Heindl (special friend Missy), Jeff Heindl, Brian (Annie Hughes-Heindl) Heindl, Jason (Ashley) Heindl, Joe (Robyn) Kortz, Chad (Lisa) Kortz, Greg (Bonnie) Kortz, Jeremy Braun, Andy (Stacy) Braun and Laura (Dan) Howard; many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lillian; a sister, Bonnie (Chesty) (Jerry Thomson) LeNoble; and a brother, LeRoy Kortz.
Due to the recent coronavirus concerns, a private family Mass and burial will take place. A future public celebration of Glenn's life will take place and announced when available. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020