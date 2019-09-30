Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 East Glendale Ave
Appleton, WI
Glenn E. Paschen


1946 - 2019
Glenn E. Paschen Obituary
Glenn E. Paschen

Kaukauna - Glenn Earl Paschen, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2019. Glenn was born on March 15, 1946 in Appleton, son of the late Earl and Bernice (Luckow) Paschen. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1964 and continued for several years at Fox Valley Technical College. Glenn enjoyed volunteering; spending time at Leaven, Ruby's Pantry at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and Faith Lutheran Church.

Glenn is survived by his children: Dawn (Dale) Draeger, Brian (Deborah) Paschen, and Debra (Fred) Shadoski; grandchildren: Derek (Carol) Draeger, Dustin (friend Bailey) Draeger, Travis (Emily) Paschen, Tucker (fiancé Emily) Paschen, Taylor Paschen, Kaitlyn Shadoski and Jenna Shadoski; and great grandchild: Owen Paschen. He is further survived by his sisters: Lorna Menting and Linda (Gordon) Lukasavage; as well as his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Bernice Paschen.

The Christian Funeral Service for Glenn will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 East Glendale Ave, Appleton. A time of visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leaven, Ruby's Pantry, or Faith Lutheran Church are appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com

Glenn's family would like to thank the first responders and wonderful staff at Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 30, 2019
