Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Glenn J. Kleinfeldt


1931 - 2019
Glenn J. Kleinfeldt Obituary
Glenn J. Kleinfeldt

-- - Glenn J. Kleinfeldt, age 88, formerly of Little Chute, passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill. On February 28, 1931, son of the late George and Florence (Miller) Kleinfeldt. He married Sylvia Tarlin on May 3, 1957, and they were married for 32 years before her passing in 1993.

Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Wright. He owned and operated Paper Seconds in Little Chute for 20 years. He moved to Wisconsin from Chicago to run the store and for all the good fishing in this state. Glenn had a love for sports cars and always enjoyed owning them. He was a kind, generous man.

Glenn is survived by his brothers: Robert (Josephine) and William (Darlene) Kleinfeldt, both of Illinois; three nieces, a nephew and four great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia and his parents, George and Florence.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Old Glory Honor Flight would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 18, 2019
