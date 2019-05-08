|
|
Glenn R. Schmidt
Appleton - Glenn R. Schmidt, 85, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1934 to the late Edward and Marie (Dieck) Schmidt in Marion, WI.
Glenn married Myra L. Kuehl on June 9, 1957 at St. Martins Lutheran Church in Clintonville, WI. They were married for 56 years. They very much enjoyed their Town of Clayton home that they had built and lived in together.
Glenn was employed by the city of Appleton for 37 years working in the street department. He also honorably served his country in the Marine Corp. and in 2014, had the pleasure in taking part in the Honor Flight.
Glenn's interests and hobbies included; polka dancing with his wife, driving the Tuba Dan Band bus to various polka events throughout the Midwest, working on and restoring tractors, plowing, attending auctions, and sharing his time, interests and hobbies with his grandchildren in which they will always cherish. He was a member of the South Greenville Couples Bowling League, Zion Lutheran Church Bowling League, Fox Valley 2 Cylinder Club, and many local tractor clubs.
Glenn will always be remembered as a caring, generous, compassionate person who would do anything for anyone. He was also one of the strongest willed people that his family knew.
Glenn is survived by sons; Kevin Schmidt, Kurtis (Doreen) Schmidt, daughter; Tammy Schmidt, grandson; Josh (Rebecca Frey, Fiancé) Schmidt, granddaughter; Ariel (Austin) Bohm; daughter-in-law; Gale Schmidt, brother; Harold (Jeannie) Schmidt, sisters; Delores Krueger, Diane (Randy) Arndt. Further survivors include; brother-in-laws; Jerome (Shirley) Kuehl, David (Theresa) Kuehl, sister-in-laws; Shirley (Norman) Fischer, Joyce Tagliapietra, Judy Vyse, and Debbie (Larry) Sprotte.
Glenn is preceded in death by; his wife; Myra, his parents; Edward and Marie (Dieck) Schmidt, brothers; Roy Schmidt, Clifford Schmidt, sister; Dorothy Tischauser, and numerous brother and sister-in-laws.
Funeral service for Glenn will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leon Knitt officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the 2:00 PM service. Full Military Honors to follow.
The family would like to thank Cherry Meadows and St. Elizabeth Hospital staff for all their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Glenn's honor can be made to: THE THEDACARE HOSPICE FOUNDATION
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019