Glenn Schroeder
Freedom - Glenn Arthur Schroeder, 81, of Freedom passed away from pulmonary fibrosis on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center-Appleton with his family by his side. He was born in Green Bay on February 16, 1938, son of the late Alvin and Minnie (Schwalbach) Schroeder.
Glenn was proud to have attended Maple Grove, a rural one-room school. He went on to graduate from Freedom High School.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Murphy on June 3, 1961 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom.
Glenn served in the US Army from 1957 to 1962 as part of the 95th Missile Battalion, having been stationed in Germany during his service.
He played for numerous baseball and fast-pitch softball teams in the Freedom and Fox Valley area. Glenn was also known to be an avid gardener and woodworker.
He was employed at Miller Electric for 39 years. In his retirement years he worked for his son at Rick's Auto Glass, and he enjoyed building cedar lawn furniture, and watching the Brewers, Badgers, Bucks, and Chicago Bears.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; children: Jeffrey (Katie) Schroeder, Ronald (Lindsey Eickhoff) Schroeder, Richard (Lisa Janssen) Schroeder, Mary Jo (Michael) Grawitch, and Kristine Schoeder; and grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle O'Connell) Grawitch, Lindsey (Travis) Reetz, Kimberly (Alex) Bowman, Allie and Sarah Schroeder; great-granddaughter, Ezra Jo Reetz. Further survived by a sister, Phyllis Schroeder; brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Murphy; sister-in-law, Vonnie (Ronald) Greiner; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Schroeder; sisters: Elaine (Donald) Gresl, Betty (Jim) Gresl, Rita (Pete) Petersen, and Irene (Robert) Van Hoof; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ignatius and Anna Murphy.
In following Glenn's wishes, no services will be held. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family.
Special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at ThedaCare Appleton for all of the wonderful and compassionate care you gave to Glenn.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020