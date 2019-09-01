|
Glenn W. Hass
Appleton - Glenn Hass, age 92 of Appleton, was called home to the arms of his Lord on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019.
The Christian Funeral Service for Glenn will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 302 N. Morrison Street, with Rev. Matthew Holtz officiating. Full military honors will follow the service and entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will appear in the Monday Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Glenn, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019