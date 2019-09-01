Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
302 N. Morrison Street
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
302 N. Morrison Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Hass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn W. Hass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn W. Hass Obituary
Glenn W. Hass

Appleton - Glenn Hass, age 92 of Appleton, was called home to the arms of his Lord on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019.

The Christian Funeral Service for Glenn will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 302 N. Morrison Street, with Rev. Matthew Holtz officiating. Full military honors will follow the service and entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

A complete obituary will appear in the Monday Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory of Glenn, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent