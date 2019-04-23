Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Gloria J. (Fulcer) Norton


Gloria J. (Fulcer) Norton Obituary
Appleton - Gloria J. Norton, age 74, of Appleton, died April 21, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. She was born in Appleton on October 2, 1944, the daughter of the late Russell and Edith (Demerath) Fulcer. On May 29th, 1968, Gloria married Arthur Norton in Waupaca. Arthur preceded her in death in August of 1995. Gloria is survived by her four children Jeffery (Kim) Norton, Appleton, Josephine (Dean) Javoroski, Wrightstown, Arthur (Lisa) Norton, Greenville, Robin (Rachel) Norton, Appleton; step-son Patrick Norton, Maine; 7 grandchildren: Abbi (fiancé Corey) Norton, Brittany, Jeremiah and Alleigha Euclide, Austin and Emma Brickler, and Brayden Norton; and 5 great-grandchildren: Iven Norton, Hayden and Natalie Javoroski, and Julian and Carson Xiong.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, daughter-in-law Anne Norton, and son-in-law David Buman.

A funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, April 25th, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Ronald Szep officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Thursday from 10 am until 11:45 am. Interment will take place at Community Lutheran Cemetery, Freedom. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 23, 2019
