Neenah - Gloria Manteufel, age 85, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born July 28, 1935, in the town of Clayton to the late Elias and Minnie (Johnson) Olson. Gloria was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Gloria is survived by her four children, JoAnn (Bill) Shafer, Mary (Dave) Kutchenriter, Mark (Kris) Manteufel, Tim (Shari) Manteufel, all of Neenah; eight grandchildren, Amelia (Tom) Ochodnicky, Shane Kutchenriter, Keegan Manteufel, Mandie Manteufel, Whitney Nelson, Emily Manteufel, Nick Manteufel and Aleya Manteufel; five great-grandchildren, Rylie, Addelyn, Levi, Connor and Klayton; and nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman; father in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Gertrude Manteufel; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rollie and Betty Olson, Glenn and Elaine Olson; and one sister, Neoma Zivko.
Gloria was a life long resident of the town of Clayton. She grew up in the Winchester area until she married Norman on June 25, 1955, and then they moved to the Manteufel family farm. She was a hard worker and raised four children. Gloria was kind hearted and always willing to help others.
Gloria loved having the family come over for cocktails and supper. She enjoyed gardening and baking and everyone always looked forward to her home cooked meals and homemade buns. In her younger years she formed the Country Riders country band playing guitar at local bars and wedding receptions. Over the years, the Country Riders became a snowmobile club where she would ride the U.P. of Michigan with family and friends. Gloria enjoyed the yearly family fishing vacation in Cass Lake, Minnesota because there was always a good story to tell at the end of the day and because the competition was always on to who could catch the biggest fish and bring home the family trophy.
Gloria had fulfilled life and we have been blessed to have such a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Due to the COVID-19 state mandate, face coverings are required. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
