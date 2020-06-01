Gloria Mitchell
Neenah - Gloria J. Mitchell, age 94 of Neenah passed away peacefully early Saturday, May 30, 2020 at American Grand. She was born in Neenah on November 13, 1925 to the late Harry and Hazel Tessendorf and was raised in Oshkosh, where she graduated from high school. After attending business school, Gloria obtained a job in administration at the Neenah Foundry. She married George Buch, who preceded her in death, and then met Gilbert Mitchell. They married in March 14, 1970 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, at which point she became a dedicated homemaker for her husband and stepchildren, Mark and Carla.
Gloria loved animals and loved being outdoors. She and Gilbert owned 40 acres in Door County where they enjoyed spending time in the woods, fishing, and hunting. They were also members of the Fox Valley Muzzle Loaders Gun Club.
As a charter member of Neenah's St. Mark's Lutheran Church, she was very active, having been a member of multiple church groups, including the choir.
Gloria is survived by her children: Mark (Faye) Mitchell, and Carla Mitchell- Young; and by her grandson, Scott (Renee) Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Gilbert; and by her sister, Norma (Bob) Dahl.
A private family service will be held to honor Gloria. She will be interred in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.