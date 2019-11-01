|
|
Gloria Schmitz
Appleton - Gloria A. Schmitz, age 87, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1932 in Appleton, daughter of the late Otto and Leona Krueger. On July 14, 1951, she was united in marriage to Jerome Schmitz at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton. In 1988 they retired to their cottage on Blue Mountain Lake, returning to the Kimberly area in 2003.
Gloria retired from AAL in Appleton and also worked in the Kimberly school district. She enjoyed shopping trips and card games. But especially time spent with family.
She is survived by her children: Debra Grant, Daniel (Debra) Schmitz, Scott (Linda) Schmitz, Terri (Eldon) Schmidt, and Steven (Erin) Schmitz. Grandchildren: Brian (Shannon) Grant, Tyler (Erin) Grant, Eric (Leah) Grant; Paul Schmitz, Rebecca Schmitz, Nathan Schmitz, Amanda Knorr, Ashley (Jake) Janssen, Nicholas (Bridgette) Schmidt, Mitchell Schmidt (friend Kayla), Crystal Schmitz (friend Nick) and Cory Schmitz (friend Summer) and also many great-grandchildren. Gloria is further survived by a sister in-law Lavonne (Gordon) Schmitz, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome; son David Schmitz, brother in-laws and sister in-laws, Richard (Marline) Schmitz, Gordon Schmitz, Muriel (Ted) Huiting and Adeline (Delmar) Nieland.
Gloria had a very close relationship with Jesus. She believed strongly in her faith and prayed daily for her family.
Funeral services for Gloria will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (601 E Glendale Ave), Appleton, Pastor Dan Thews officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
A memorial fund is being established for the Humane Society.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019