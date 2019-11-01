Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
601 E Glendale Ave
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
601 E Glendale Ave
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Schmitz


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Schmitz Obituary
Gloria Schmitz

Appleton - Gloria A. Schmitz, age 87, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1932 in Appleton, daughter of the late Otto and Leona Krueger. On July 14, 1951, she was united in marriage to Jerome Schmitz at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton. In 1988 they retired to their cottage on Blue Mountain Lake, returning to the Kimberly area in 2003.

Gloria retired from AAL in Appleton and also worked in the Kimberly school district. She enjoyed shopping trips and card games. But especially time spent with family.

She is survived by her children: Debra Grant, Daniel (Debra) Schmitz, Scott (Linda) Schmitz, Terri (Eldon) Schmidt, and Steven (Erin) Schmitz. Grandchildren: Brian (Shannon) Grant, Tyler (Erin) Grant, Eric (Leah) Grant; Paul Schmitz, Rebecca Schmitz, Nathan Schmitz, Amanda Knorr, Ashley (Jake) Janssen, Nicholas (Bridgette) Schmidt, Mitchell Schmidt (friend Kayla), Crystal Schmitz (friend Nick) and Cory Schmitz (friend Summer) and also many great-grandchildren. Gloria is further survived by a sister in-law Lavonne (Gordon) Schmitz, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome; son David Schmitz, brother in-laws and sister in-laws, Richard (Marline) Schmitz, Gordon Schmitz, Muriel (Ted) Huiting and Adeline (Delmar) Nieland.

Gloria had a very close relationship with Jesus. She believed strongly in her faith and prayed daily for her family.

Funeral services for Gloria will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (601 E Glendale Ave), Appleton, Pastor Dan Thews officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A memorial fund is being established for the Humane Society.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent