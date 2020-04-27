|
|
Gloria Verhagen
Lakewood - Obituary for Gloria A. Verhagen
Gloria Verhagen, age 82, from Lakewood, WI formerly of Appleton, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side following a short illness that she fought courageously. Gloria was born in Little Chute November 30, 1937. Daughter of John and Antonette Vande Burgt. On July 1, 1957 she married the love of her life, Merle Verhagen and together they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. They loved spending time up north on Paya Lake where they built their retirement home in the year 2000. Together they had six loving children. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family on the lake, sitting around a campfire, playing cards, ushering at St. Mary's of the Lake, was always up for the challenge of a puzzle, and loved to please her family with special desserts. Gloria had a passion for helping others and making them smile. She was always willing to lend a hand and will be remembered for her generosity and huge loving heart.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband Merle, five children Debby Evers, Mark Verhagen, Bill (Brenda) Verhagen, Lynn (Randy) Verhagen, Merle Jr. (Lora) Verhagen, ten grandchildren, Amy Evers, Holly Evers, Jason Evers, Andrew Verhagen, Brandon Verhagen, Casey (Kelly) Verhagen, Logan Verhagen, Peyton Verhagen, Ava Verhagen, Joshua Verhagen. She is also survived by her sister Rose Seegers and brother Gerald Vande Burgt, sister in-laws; Jeannie Verhagen and Shirley Vande Burgt, brother in-laws; Clayton (Jean) Verhagen and Louis Bellin.
In addition to her parents and parents in-law, she was preceded in death by her son Tim Verhagen, her brothers; Clayton (Agnes) Vande Burgt, Virgil Vande Burgt, Duane Vande Burgt and her sister Joan Bellin, brother in-laws: Clarence Seegers, Fred Verhagen and sister in-law Rosie Vande Burgt.
Due To Covid 19 a private family service was held on April 25 at St. Mary's of the Lake with Father Philip officiating. Following the service, burial took place at St. Mary's of the Lake cemetery in Lakewood, WI where she was laid to rest next to her son Tim.
To my loving wife, I will miss you more than anyone will ever know. Together forever when we meet again - Love Merle
You were the best mom anyone could ever ask for. We will miss you. We love you. You will forever be in our hearts! - Love Debby, Mark, Bill & Brenda, Lynn & Randy and Merle & Lora.
Grandma was full of compassion for everyone around her and to any outsider looking in. It's easy to see that this trait has rubbed off on our entire family! We were all extremely lucky to have had her in our lives!- Love Casey & Kelly, Amy, Holly, Andrew, Jason, Brandon, Logan, Peyton, Ava & Joshua
