|
|
Gloria Weeks
Menasha - Gloria Weeks, age 93, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Neenah. Gloria was born on April 7, 1926 in Iron Mountain, MI, daughter of the late Herbert and Clara Beard. Her family moved to Menasha in 1939 and Gloria graduated from Menasha High School. After graduation, Gloria worked at Kimberly Clark. She married her high school sweetheart, Dewey Weeks in 1951 and they were blessed with two children, Patricia and Gary.
She is survived by her children: Patti (Mike) Heroux of Oshkosh and Gary (Carla) Weeks of San Diego; grandchildren: Jim (Angie) Heroux, Lisa (Chris) Carns, Danielle (Joe) Leitzke, Michael (Jessica) Heroux, Bethany (Brad) Commons and Chelsea (Nate) Wisco; eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Simon.
Per Gloria's request, no public services will be held. She will be laid to rest next to Dewey at Resthaven Cemetery in Menasha.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Valley VNA for the wonderful care given to Gloria over the past many years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019