Gordon E. Schonscheck
Omro - Gordon E. Schonscheck, age 85, of Omro, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Due to COVID the family has suggested wearing a mask. A private funeral service will be held and burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan.
A full obituary will be in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.