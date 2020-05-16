Services
More Obituaries for Gordon Bloomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon F. Vanden "Gordy" Bloomer

Gordon F. Vanden "Gordy" Bloomer Obituary
Gordon F. "Gordy" Vanden Bloomer

Kaukauna - Gordon F. "Gordy" Vanden Bloomer, age 47, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Gordy was born in Kaukauna to the late Kirby and Margarette (Surprise) Vanden Bloomer on February 2, 1973. Gordy liked to spend his time fishing, and kids loved him.

Gordy is survived by his sons: Dustin Wichman and his mother, Michelle Vanden Bloomer; Damien Vanden Bloomer and Austin Vanden Bloomer and their mother, Sabrena Cortazzo; siblings: Mary Vanevenhoven, Tom Vanden Bloomer, Sandy Bartelt-Glen, Terry (Sheila) Vanden Bloomer, Gary Vanden Bloomer, Mike (Linda) Vanden Bloomer, Albert Vanden Bloomer, Lori Vanden Bloomer, Shelly (Melvin) Lawrer, Merlin (Linda) Vanden Bloomer, and Melvin Vanden Bloomer; many nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend Vicky, her children, and her grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gordy was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Vanden Bloomer; and two brothers-in-law: Alan Vanevenhoven and Bill Revoir.

Gordy was laid to rest at Union Cemetery following a private family gathering. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020
