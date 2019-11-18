|
Gordon H. Bruhn, Sr.
Appleton - On November 17, 2019, Gordon H. Bruhn, joined God, his wife Gladie of 65 years and his other already passed loved ones.
Gordon was born March 16, 1933, son of the late Herman and Alma Bruhn.
Gordon was an extremely hard worker who took pride and always did his very best job. He started his career when he took over the family farm at the young age of 14. He was an amazing entrepreneur raising pickles for the local pickle factory, baby's breath for a local florist, and raising hundreds of rabbits that he butchered and sold to a local meat market. He owned his own dump truck for numerous years and broadened his horizons and worked for Riverside Paper, Mertens Transport, and Murphy's Quarry as a payload driver, doing all this in addition to keeping the family farm prosperous with his loving wife Gladie.
Since retiring Gordon loved to work in the garden, mow his lawn and keep the yard looking beautiful, cutting wood with his grandson Phil, working on the tractor with Dan Kiecker and working on the golf cart with Ron Drews. Gordon always had a ready smile in his beautiful blue eyes and on his face, and he loved to serve people at family get togethers to take time and talk with people. Gordon was an amazing father who had a very strong faith in God, and who took time with God daily. He shared that strong faith with his children and for that we are all eternally grateful. Gordon and Gladys enjoyed serving the congregation and St. Peter Lutheran Church by folding bulletins, greeting, and working at the church cemetery, as the sexton. They also enjoyed attending the early-bird bible study class on Wednesdays, and later attended the Sunday morning class.
Gordon is survived by his loving children, who felt very blessed by God to have him as their father: daughters: Sharon Martzahl, Nancy (late, Dave) Dalke, Sandy (Frank) Petit, Luann (Joe) Van Thull; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Bruhn (late son, Gordon Bruhn, Jr.); 10 grandchildren and their spouses; 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Gordon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gladie; son, Gordon Bruhn, Jr.; son-in-law, David Dalke; and half-sister, Margaret Techlin.
Friends may call at St. Peter Lutheran Church, N2740 French Rd., Appleton on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 8:30 am until services at 11:00 am with Pastor Tim Glende officiating. Burial will take place in the Community Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Gordon's family appreciates memorial contributions to the "Greater Things Max The Match Fund" at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to Dr. Hubert and staff at Primary Care Assoc., Dr. Guttormsen, Dr. Varghese, Lindsay, the entire staff at Heart and Vascular for all your wonderful compassionate care. Thank you also to the First Responders, Outagamie Sheriffs Dept., Gold Cross Ambulance Service, Kayla and Lanan from the Victim Crisis Team and others that cared for Dad.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019