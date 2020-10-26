Gordon H. "Bud" SuehsManawa - Our father, Bud, age 92, was called to heaven on Sunday, October 25, 2020.Bud was born on December 21, 1927 to Gustave and Anna (Mathias) Suehs in the Town of Little Wolf. He lived most of his life in Manawa except for seven years in Waterloo while he was growing up. He attended St Paul Lutheran School and Little Wolf High School.Bud served in the Merchant Marines during World War II from 1943 - 1946. During the Korean War, he served in the Army from 1950 - 1952.On August 8, 1953 Bud married the love of his life, Audrey Baum at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage, and two children, Kim and Mitchel.Bud worked for A. Sturm and Son for 46 years, first as a truck driver, and later as plant superintendent. After retiring in 1994, he worked for Jay Quella in Weyauwega for ten years.Bud and Audrey spent their summers up north in Philips, WI. hunting, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed all the times he hunted and fished with his good friend, Orville Dohm, and his son Mitch in North and South Dakota and Canada.During the winter Bud and Audrey spent time in Mississippi and Florida where they golfed, took long walks and played cribbage. When they were in Wisconsin, they enjoyed snowmobiling and cross country skiing.Bud was an active member of the Manawa Lions Club, serving in many different roles during the Manawa Rodeo and also served the City of Manawa as an alderman. Bud was an elder and trustee at St. Paul's and sang in the church choir. Later in life, he enjoyed delivering Meals On Wheels and visiting with people.Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Audrey; brothers: Victor (Fern) Suehs, Hillsboro, MO; Lester (Maisie) Suehs, Manawa, WI; Arthur (Ruth) Suehs, Manawa, WI.; sisters: Eleanor Suehs, Irene (Ed) Sarna and Sister-in-law: Betty (Roger) Niemuth, Watertown, WI.Bud is survived by his daughter: Kim (Doug) Jahsman, Appleton, WI, and son: Mitchel, Stickney, S.D. and Grandson: Chris (Shannon) Jahsman, Ripon, along with numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank "Bud's Angels"; Debbie, Janna, Lisa, Michelle, Linda and Ashley for the care and kindness they provided to Bud.A memorial fund will be established for St Paul's Church, Manawa.Cline Hanson Dahlke Life Celebration Center in Manawa is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Visitation for Bud will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Manawa on Thursday, October 29th at 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. Due to the health concerns of the time, the family asks persons attending please wear a face mask/shield. Burial at Little Wolf Cemetery will occur at a later date.