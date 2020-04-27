|
Gordon Hauser
Hilbert - Gordon J. Hauser, 95, died peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2020, at Century Ridge, a senior living community in Chilton, WI, where he lived since July 2016. During the past five years he battled through several physical issues, including cancer. He was born on a farm near Hilbert, WI, on June 3, 1924, a son of Mathias A. and Frances E. (Gruber) Hauser.
He graduated from Hilbert High School in 1942, and WWII was raging. He was drafted and inducted into the US Army in 1944, a few weeks after his 20th birthday. Because of a large number of casualties in the "Battle of the Bulge", he went through a shortened Basic Infantry course in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and was sent to Europe. He became a member of the 90th Infantry Division in early January, 1945, and immediately was sent into combat. He was wounded in Germany in February and was taken to a Paris hospital - after six weeks of rehab he returned to his unit. The war in Europe ended in May, 1945. Of the many military decorations he received, the most-cherished are the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, and Bronze Star.
The 90th Division was recalled to the USA after May 1945. He was transferred to the 1st Infantry Division which was kept in Germany as part of the Occupation Force. Most of his duty was guarding high-ranking Nazis who were on trial for war crimes.
He returned to Hilbert in July, 1946 and enrolled in a three-year On-The-Job training program in agriculture. In late 1953 he took a Civil Service exam for the Postmaster position in Hilbert. He won the job, was installed as Permanent Postmaster in June, 1954 and served as Postmaster until his retirement in February, 1988.
After he returned to Hilbert he became very active in military and civilian organizations. He immediately joined the Hilbert American Legion Post and served in many of his almost-74 years of membership as either Commander, Adjutant, or Chaplain. He belonged to many local, state, and national organizations.
Like many combat veterans, Gordon did not talk about his experiences, at least not to anyone in his family or to casual acquaintances, for over 35 years. Over the years he became friends with Dan Strauss, a long-time Hilbert HS history teacher and coach, who knew that Gordon liked history in general and had military experience of the nastiest kind. Dan convinced Gordon to come to one of his history classes to say a few things about how WWII began, how the USA became involved, the conditions faced by the soldiers, the aftermath of the war & whatever else he was willing to share with young students. Over the years, especially after he retired from the post office, he made many presentations to grade school and high school students, but also to service clubs, assisted living homes, church groups, Mens clubs, Women's clubs, and community organizations.
He never married but enjoyed being with children of all ages - his younger brother, nieces, and nephews received the most attention. He would draw cartoons, tell stories, take them for snowmobile rides, shopping at dime stores, visiting farms that had kittens to pet and, of course, fishing, which was his favorite pastime until he could no longer get into/out of his boat.
In his younger years Gordon hunted deer, pheasants, and small game, he bowled and enjoyed snowmobiling for many years. He followed the GB Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved music. He played clarinet in the Hilbert HS band and in the Hilbert Community Band. He enjoyed listening to several kinds of music. He also enjoyed traveling by air, railroad, and cruise ship.
During one of his health episodes in St. Vincent Hospital in 2018, a kind Certified Nursing Assistant noticed that he was anxious, edgy, and uncomfortable. She brought a small box of colored pencils and a coloring book to him. He took to it immediately. During the rest of his life he did a lot of coloring while listening to music from Public Radio.
Gordon is survived by his brother and sister-In-Law: Myron and Margaret Hauser, De Pere; nieces: Kathryn (Timothy) Slusher, Minneapolis, MN, Susanne (Daniel) Geraty, Tomahawk, Lisa (Allan Jensen) Steiner, Englewood, CO, and Linda (John) Moehr, De Pere; nephews: James (Karen) Hauser, Green Bay, Brian (Dana) Steiner, Pasadena, CA, Daniel (Christine) Steiner, Granite Bay, CA, Donald (Kathy Cernohous) Hauser, Chippewa Falls, and Jeffrey (Jan) Steiner, Albany, OR; great nieces, great-great nieces, great nephews, great-great nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law: Earl and Rosella Hauser; sister and brother-in-law: Dolores and Gerald Steiner; niece: Carol Hauser; great niece: Kaitlyn Brunette; and great nephew: Nicholas Brunette.
The family extends special thanks to APNP Amanda Hackbarth, of Ascension Calumet Medical Center, for the professional, diagnostic, advisory, and compassionate treatments she provided to Gordon for 3+ years; to Melissa, Holly, & Barbara from Calumet County Hospice Agency, who kept Gordon calm, comfortable, and pain-free during the last two months of his life; to Century Ridge caregivers, especially Mary, who helped him in so many ways during his 3.7 years as a resident.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held for Gordon on Friday, April 17, 2020, for family members and a few of his closest friends. At the Wieting Family Funeral Home in Chilton there was a viewing, visitation, and prayer service. Burial followed at St. Mary Catholic Church cemetery in Hilbert. After the virus is under control and the Federal and State regulations are eased, a Memorial Mass followed by full military honors will be scheduled to take place at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hilbert. When the date and time are set, they will be posted on the Wieting F.F.H. website www.wietingfuneralhome.com
During Gordon's lifetime he was a strong supporter of education, especially grade schools and high schools. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor Gordon, please consider making a donation to St. Mary School in Hilbert, where he and his three siblings learned their A,B,C's and much more in grades 1 through 8, MANY years ago. Checks can be sent to Wieting Family Funeral Home, Inc. 411 West Main St. Chilton, WI 53014
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020