Gordon "Gordy" James Pulda
Neenah - On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Gordon "Gordy" James Pulda, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend died unexpectedly in his home.
Gordy, 78, was born on April 23, 1941 in Keshena, WI to the late William and Mary (O'Connor) Pulda. He lived his early adult life in the Copper Country of the Upper Pennisula and worked as a grocer and delivery driver for Copper Country Dairy before moving to Neenah. Most of his working career was at the Neenah Foundry working in the lab. He married the late Ellie Hiltunen on February 14, 1962. They raised 5 beautiful children, Terri, Gordon, Lori, Darrin and Jeffrey.
Gordy will always be remembered as a kind, generous, humble and loyal man. He enjoyed spending winters in Cave Creek Arizona and summers at his home in Dollar Bay, MI where he was fond of exploring the Copper Country. His most recent trip was visiting his grand-daughter, Heather, in Kingsport Tennessee. He was a collector of guns, coins and copper. Gordy had a western spirit, owning his own horse at a young age and enjoyed riding the desert trails in his retirement. Gordy was a zealous Packer's fan who loved playing baseball, going bowling, and golfing with family and friends.
Gordy was preceded in death by his father: William Pulda, and mother: Mary (O'Connor) Pulda, brother: William Jr., sisters: Patricia Pulda, Park Falls; Marcella Morton, San Antonio, TX; Terry (Don) Jury, Appleton; Shirley (James) Ketchum, Menasha; Elsie Beyer, Oshkosh; his son, Darrin (Katrina) Pulda, and grandchild Maya. He is survived by 4 children, Terri (Mike) Knuuttila, Dollar Bay, MI; Gordy (Audrey) Pulda Jr., Kaukauna; Lori (Bill) Knuuttila, Neenah; and Jeffrey (LeAnn) Pulda, Dollar Bay, MI; his two sisters Mary (John) Litsenberger, Red Wing, MN; Janet (Gary) Becker, Cave Creek, AZ; 11 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W Doty Ave. Neenah, WI. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the hour of the service. Flowers or donations may be sent to Westgor Funeral Home.
Remembered as a fan of the great Elvis Presley who wrote: "I never expected to be anybody important." To many, Gordy was the most important person in the world. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
