Gordon Kenneth Delzer
Glendale, AZ - Gordon Kenneth Delzer, age 83, formerly of Wautoma and Watertown WI, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Glencroft Center for Modern Aging in Glendale AZ.
He was born on February 21, 1936 in Mukwa WI, son of the late Albert and Linda (Schroeder) Delzer. Gordon was married to Sheila (Anderson) for 61 years.
Gordon retired from driving semi trucks in 1995 after 40+ years of over the road driving. He loved hunting, fishing and camping and in retirement enjoyed farming and donated his time to M.A.P.S. and S.O.W.E.R. where he built and renovated buildings for ministry.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Delzer, Glendale AZ and children: Richard Delzer, Cedar Rapids IA; Joyce (Brian) Bissen, Port Orange FL; Pamela (Keith) Erickson, Eagan MN and Andrew (Nancy) Delzer, West Bend WI. Sister-in-laws Kay Delzer, Betty Delzer; half-sister Ione Faulk and half brother-in-law Marvin Kamke. He is further survived by grandchildren (12), great grandchildren(5) and other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by stepmother Leona Delzer; 3 brothers: Marlyn, Donald and Earldean "Bud" Delzer; sister Imagene Wright; sister-in-law Alice Delzer; half-sisters Maxine Kamke, Evelyn Kamke; half brother-in-law Melvin Kamke; half-brother Gilbert Delzer, and step brother David Thorton.
The memorial services for Gordon will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Glencroft Auditorium, Glendale AZ.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019