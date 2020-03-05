|
Gordon "Gordy" Meier
Menasha - Gordon "Gordy" C. Meier, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Menasha, son of the late Carl and Jennie (Cheslock) Meier. Gordon proudly served his country in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1944. He married Katherine Wade on April 11, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. The two moved to Menasha shortly after they were wed, and Gordon began his career at George Banta Printing where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement. Gordon was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha where he and Kay spent countless hours volunteering. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, sudokus and playing checkers with his grandchildren.
Gordon is survived by his children: Carole (Jim) Haislip, Edward (Kathy) Meier, David (Roseann) Meier, Carl (Cal) Meier, Earl (Linda) Meier, Eileen Hendrickson (Roy Buss), John Meier, Mary (Steve) Mader, Roy (Denise) Meier, Tom (Barb) Meier, Frank (Della) Meier, Don (Linda) Meier and Julie Meier (Scott Konrad); 25 grandchildren and 34 great and great-great grandchildren; siblings: Patti Schultz, Bobbie (Larry) Nowak and Paul (Pat) Meier; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Meier; stepmom, Nana; son-in-law, John Hendrickson; sister, Gerri Meier; brother-in-law, Bob Schultz; mother and father-in-law, Earl and Dewie Wade.
The funeral liturgy for Gordon will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha (528 Second St., Menasha) with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020