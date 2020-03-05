Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 Second St.,
Menasha, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Liturgy
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 Second St.,
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Meier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon "Gordy" Meier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon "Gordy" Meier Obituary
Gordon "Gordy" Meier

Menasha - Gordon "Gordy" C. Meier, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Menasha, son of the late Carl and Jennie (Cheslock) Meier. Gordon proudly served his country in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1944. He married Katherine Wade on April 11, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. The two moved to Menasha shortly after they were wed, and Gordon began his career at George Banta Printing where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement. Gordon was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha where he and Kay spent countless hours volunteering. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, sudokus and playing checkers with his grandchildren.

Gordon is survived by his children: Carole (Jim) Haislip, Edward (Kathy) Meier, David (Roseann) Meier, Carl (Cal) Meier, Earl (Linda) Meier, Eileen Hendrickson (Roy Buss), John Meier, Mary (Steve) Mader, Roy (Denise) Meier, Tom (Barb) Meier, Frank (Della) Meier, Don (Linda) Meier and Julie Meier (Scott Konrad); 25 grandchildren and 34 great and great-great grandchildren; siblings: Patti Schultz, Bobbie (Larry) Nowak and Paul (Pat) Meier; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Meier; stepmom, Nana; son-in-law, John Hendrickson; sister, Gerri Meier; brother-in-law, Bob Schultz; mother and father-in-law, Earl and Dewie Wade.

The funeral liturgy for Gordon will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha (528 Second St., Menasha) with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent