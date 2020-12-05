Gordon Otto HuolihanAppleton - Gordon Otto Huolihan 88, of Appleton, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton. He was born on October 13, 1932 in Appleton. The son of Beau and Mildred (Plutz) Huolihan. In his early years he joined the Army and served in the Korean War as a field repair radio technician. On September 28, 1955 he married Janice DuFrane love of his life. Gordon loved to spend time up north at the cottage. He also loved to hike, chop firewood, boating, fishing, and many other outdoor projects. He was also an avid reader while sitting in front of the fireplace. He loved to tell stories. Dad was a true environmentalist at heart. He loved traveling in their motor home seeing the countryside. Dad owned 6 rental homes over the years, and continued to update and remodel. But most of all, dad loved to spend time with family and friends.Gordon is survived by: his wife Janice Huolihan, (3) Children: Deborah (Steven) VanZeeland, Daniel (Cheryl) Huolihan, and Diane (Randall) Janssen. (9) Grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) VanZeeland, Adam (Molly) VanZeeland, Jessica (Luke) Lesselyoung, Michael (Hilarie) Huolihan, Whitney (Kurt) VanDenHeuvel , Jason (Kami) Bunnow, Joshua (Gyeong Hui Kim) Bunnow, Alan and Ashley Olson. (18) Great-Grandchildren. (4) Brothers and Sisters: Anna Kading, Joyce (Ron) Harberland, Ginny (Harvey) Judkins, George (Sue) Huolihan, (2) Sister-in-laws: Rose Huolihan, and Nancy Huolihan, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Great-Granddaughter: Macy VanZeeland. (3) Brothers; Clifford, Michael, and David. Brother-in-law: Earl Kading, and many other relatives and friends.Private burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park Cemtery.A Special Thank you to the Staff at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton, and the Thedacare Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.