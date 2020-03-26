Services
Gordon "Gordy" Schneider


1947 - 2020
Gordon "Gordy" Schneider

Chilton - Gordon "Gordy" Arthur Schneider age 73 from Chilton passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital. He was born February 3, 1947, son of the late Jacob and Veronica Schneider. Gordy met his future wife, Sharon Dain, on a blind date set up by their mutual friend. They clearly hit it off amazingly because their love was so strong that they eloped a year later. They had a more official ceremony in a church on November 2, 1968. Gordy was a simple man who lived by the motto "one man's trash is another man's treasure" and his passion was vehicles. He ran Schneider's Wrecking Service for decades as well as scrapping parts. Gordy spent most of his days driving around and talking to anyone that he could.

Gordy is survived by his wife, Sharon; their children Dennis (Lori), Brian (Betty Jo), and Lisa (Chris); their grandchildren Travis (Nicole), Troy (Heather), Stephanie (Matthew), Meadow, and Brooke; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as a few siblings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous siblings, and his in-laws. As per Gordy's wishes, there will be no funeral or services held at this time.

The family would like to extend a thank you to all the first responders as well as officers and EMTs that were there to help out during their time of need.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.meiselwitzfh.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
