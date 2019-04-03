Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
1931 - 2019
New London - Gordon G. Zabel, age 87, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kindred Hearts. He was born on October 28, 1931 in West Bloomfield, son of the late Gerhardt and Viola (Winters) Zabel. He was united in marriage on June 25, 1957 to Carol Baker. Gordon worked at Riverside Paper in Appleton for 3 years and then worked his dairy farm for 30 years. He was a member of the Fox Valley Two Cylinder Club and the Symco Thresheree. In his retirement, his greatest pastime was driving the delivery truck for Zabel's Sawmill.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Brian Zabel (Michele VandenHeuvel) and Mark (Angela) Zabel; grandchildren, Grant and Bridget Zabel; brother, Carlton (Diane) Zabel; and sisters in-law, Irma Zabel and Joanne Zabel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerome and Virgil.

Funeral services for Gordon will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on from Friday, April 5th from 4-7 p.m. and also on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hearts, Heartland Hospice and their generous staffs for all the care they have shown Gordon over the years.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Parkinson's research.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 3, 2019
