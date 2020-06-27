Grace A. Verstegen
Little Chute - Grace A. Verstegen, age 92, went to eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Care Partners, Kaukauna. Grace was born on November 20, 1927 in Little Chute to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Van Dyke) Jansen. On June 12, 1948 Grace married James D. Verstegen in Little Chute. She was a wonderful wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Grace was a member of St. John's Church in Little Chute.
Grace is survived by four daughters and two sons: Mary Hoehne, Kimberly, Barb (Karl) Hooyman, Kaukauna, Patty (Rudy) Ronk, Shiocton, Carla (Rich) Masten, Greenville, Steve (Denise VandenBosch) Verstegen, Hilbert, Kevin (Julie) Verstegen, Greenville; 16 grandchildren: Garrick (Marleny), Christian, Kyle (Chrissy) and Neil Hoehne, Brandon (Stacey), Tyler and Nathan (Carrie) Hooyman, Kaylyn (Kyle) VandeHey and Donny Ronk, Alaina and Adalyn Verstegen, Connor and Quinn Masten, Jenny Tomazevic, Katie (Mike) Lester and Tyler Clark; 14 great grandchildren: Ruby, Michael, Lacey, Piper, Everett, Mason, Bryson, Caitlin, Trista, Ryan, Pete, Hunter, Kylie, Maveren and many nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; sister, Eunice (Gene) Weber; brother, Kenny (Donna) Jansen; son-in-law, Gerald Hoehne; sisters-in-law: Blanche (Norman) Witenhopf and Francis (Paul) Becker; brothers-in-law: Lloyd (Carol) Verstegen and Norbert (Janet) Verstegen.
The funeral liturgy for Grace will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute. Friends may call directly at church from 3:00 p.m. until the hour of the service with Father Ron Belitz officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Wednesday. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Care Partners, Kaukauna for their care and compassion along with ThedaCare at Home Hospice.
If flowers grow in heaven Lord, then pick a bunch for us. Then place them in our mother's arms and tell her that they're from us. Tell her that we love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Mom, you will be truly missed by your family and will always be held dear to our hearts. "Good Night Mom!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.