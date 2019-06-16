|
Grace Bauer
Sherwood - Grace Anne Bauer, age 87, of Sherwood , died on June 12, 2019, at West Haven Assisted Living in Brillion. She was born November 14, 1931, in Black Creek, WI, daughter of the late Matthias and Felicity (Kronschnabel) Huhn. On October 1, 1955, she married Orlando Bauer at St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sherwood.
Grace worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years for Sherwood Elevator. Outside of work she was a member of the St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society. She was in the class of '49 from Hilbert High School where she was a cheerleader, and became the first cheerleading coach for the St. John Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Grace was a pin setter for the bowling alley in Hilbert as a teenager, and became an avid bowler. She had incredible dedication and was the Grand Duchess of the State Bowling Tournament in the 2000s. She enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, and loved to read. More than anything, she was most proud of her children and grandchildren. Although Grace didn't like to bake or cook, her candy dish was always full of treats for her family. She always told them, "Be good, but not too good."
Grace is survived by her children: Joe (Jane) Bauer and Doug Bauer; grandchildren: David (Trish) Bauer, Molly (Jon) Mares, Michael Bauer, and Jennifer Bauer; great-grandchildren: Cailyn Bauer, Joseph Bauer, Jackson Mares, Calvin Mares, and Aveda Bauer; and a sister: Helen Schipferling.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando; her parents: Matthias and Felicity; sisters: Rita (Gene) Schneider, Ruth (Eugene) Maurer, and Carole (Joe) Diederich; brothers: Tom (Mary) Huhn, Dennis (Rosie) Huhn, and David (Shirley) Huhn; sister-in-law: Florence (Jacob) Mueller; and a brother-in-law: Bob Schipferling.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church (N369 Military Rd.) in Sherwood. Friends may call from 9:00am until 10:45am at the church on the day of service. Her burial will take place at 1:30pm at the St. John Parish Cemetery (County Highway BB) in St. John.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to West Haven Assisted Living in Brillion, and Thedacare Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in the name of Grace Bauer.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019