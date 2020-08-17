Grace C. Zuleger
Little Chute - Grace C. Zuleger, age 85, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Frontida Assisted Living. She was born in Appleton on January 15, 1935 to the late Joseph and Magdalen (De Coster) Plach. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1953. Grace met the love of her life, Gordy Zuleger, at the Cinderella Ballroom in Appleton and married him at Sacred Heart Parish on October 2, 1954. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2018. Grace loved cooking, baking, and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family. Grace was a huge Packers fan.
Grace is survived by her children: Debra Somers, Appleton; Daniel (Grace), Hancock; Diane (Rich) Baldwin, DePere; Darlene (friend Mario Martinez), California; Dean (Julie), Appleton; Dawn Fuhs (friend Terry Smith), Appleton; and Dale (Lori), Kaukauna; grandchildren: Christine (Robert) Marcks, Michael (Charlene) Zuleger, Roxanne (Leonard) Meyer, Eric, Clarke (Ja), and Samantha Baldwin, Brandon (friend Kerri) and Brady (friend Carly) Zuleger, Kari (Tom) Meyer, Linsey (friend James) Fuhs, Stephanie (friend Garrett), Danielle (fiance Tanner) Zuleger; great grandchildren: Grace, Hailey, Logan, Lillian, Lauren, Lydia, Lacie, Sadie and Scarlette; siblings: Rosemary Vaughan, Roger Plach, and Betty (James) Wozniak; and brother-in-law: Earl (Marian) Zuleger.
In addition to her parents and husband Gordy, Grace was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Moesch; father and mother-in-law: Elmer and Agusta (Drier) Zuleger; brothers: Robert and Richard Plach; and brothers-in-law: Grant Vaughan, Lawrence (Regina) and Leonard (Irene) Zuleger.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Masks will be required and please practice social distancing. The funeral will be available to live stream at www.stjn.org
Committal St. John Cemetery.
The family would especially like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Frontida Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice.