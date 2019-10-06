|
Grace F. Dumke
Menasha - I want to tell you a story of a lovely Mayberry type place, Menasha - 1925 was the birthplace of my Mom Grace. Mom's parents Emily and Ben gave her the sweet tooth for things like malts 'n' mocha - you couldn't drag 'em off the dance floor when they were dancing to a good polka. Grace had three amazing siblings and they all enjoyed their youth; Lake Poygan's cottage was the hang out for Lil, Marv and Ruth. Then came my Dad Bill, and my mom was in heaven; they got hitched at St. Mary's in the winter of '47. My parents had five girls and I'm sure we were a joy, although at times I bet my Dad wanted at least one boy. Mom was a homemaker and prepared the best casseroles and steak - she had secret recipes for tortes, bars and chocolate marble cake. My parents loved camping and being on the road, and since they didn't have cell phones, they talked on a CB radio in some sort of code. One of their favorite places was the beautiful Florida Keys; because of the humidity Mom searched for Mai Tais and a nice cool breeze. Mountain biking in the 80's was their exciting new passion, Mom had a schnazzy white helmet and was always in fashion. Mom adored Dad's sense of humor and witty jokes, and often admitted she liked animals more than most folks. One Christmas, Dad basted our dog's bone for an extra special treat, too bad mom was tipsy from eggnog and decided it was time to eat! My parents parked their camper at Quiet Woods in Sturgeon Bay - they would get up at the crack of dawn to go cherry picking all day. For hours, we would sit around the campfire gazing at the stars, you could always count on Mom to break out a batch of cherry cream cheese bars. Time flew by and Dad passed away the following Easter some 20 years ago - our whole family was wounded; it was quite a blow. We took mom back to Disney to raise her spirits and to see her smile - she made it to my wedding and even walked me down the aisle. I spoiled Mom every week with a movie, treats, and shopping at Kohl's - I'd even surprise her on Sundays with Manderfield's cinnamon rolls. When Mom turned 93 her health started to decline and I told her I'd gladly give her 10 years off of mine. It was my honor to change her diapers, brush her dentures and shower her clean; after all, she gave birth to me and raised me right, I wanted to treat her like a queen. Then Mom ended up in hospice and I saw time fly by, I sat with her every day and walked the hallways to cry. I told Mom all the things I wanted to say; cheerful stories - hoping we'd have just one more day. It was Mom's time to pass, to let go of this life, but saying goodbye was so hard, it cut life a knife. I whispered "Go to Dad, he's waiting by the lake," - and in that moment her little body began to shake. I showed her a photo of her and Bill from '45, and I knew in my heart that this would be the last I'd see her alive. I reflected on the moments with Mom from when I was a child, then she squeezed my hand, looked into my eyes, and smiled. It took all my strength to not cry, I was incredibly sad, but I knew mom was reuniting with her soulmate, my Dad. Back in the day Mom enjoyed listening to her soothing wind chime, so I said, "When Dad swings by in the camper, you'll go on the adventure of a lifetime. I leaned over to kiss her cheek and whispered, "Don't forget how much I love you Mom," and at that moment the room filled with sunlight and an overwhelming calm. My Mom was an amazing woman with a humble personality and a beautiful face - she was the most compassionate person, and that's why we call her Amazing Grace.
This poem is dedicated to my Mom, Grace Dumke, with tearful eyes and a heavy heart. Mom, you will always be on my mind and in my heart! This is not goodbye but …until we meet again!
- Written with love by your daughter, Heidi De La Teja.
